Autism Awareness Walk to be held in Poplar Bluff

An Autism Awareness Walk will be held in early April in Poplar Bluff.
(Stock image/Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - An Autism Awareness Walk will be held in early April in Poplar Bluff.

The walk will start at 1 p.m. at Bacon Park on Sunday, April 2.

According to organizers, all the proceeds will go to Easterseals Midwest. According to its website, it helps provide services to nearly 6,000 children and adults with disabilities across Illinois, Kansas, and Missouri.

It’s sponsored by Fairfield Inn and Suites Poplar Bluff.

