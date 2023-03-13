Brit Floyd concert to commemorate 50th anniversary of “Dark Side of the Moon”

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Pink Floyd tribute band Brit Floyd will celebrate 50 years of the iconic album “Dark Side of the Moon” with a performance at Simmons Bank Arena.

The show, which will include highlights from both the classic album and other Pink Floyd hits, will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 2.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the arena box office or at ticketmaster.com.

Prices range from $45.75 to $75. There is an 8-ticket limit per household.

