Brit Floyd concert to commemorate 50th anniversary of “Dark Side of the Moon”

The Pink Floyd tribute band Brit Floyd will celebrate 50 years of the iconic album “Dark Side of the Moon” with a performance at Simmons Bank Arena.(Simmons Bank Arena)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Pink Floyd tribute band Brit Floyd will celebrate 50 years of the iconic album “Dark Side of the Moon” with a performance at Simmons Bank Arena.

The show, which will include highlights from both the classic album and other Pink Floyd hits, will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 2.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the arena box office or at ticketmaster.com.

Prices range from $45.75 to $75. There is an 8-ticket limit per household.

