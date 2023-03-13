Energy Alert
Germantown seeks developers to construct 46-acre sports complex

Sports complex development for the City of Germantown.(City of Germantown)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Germantown is looking for potential partners to help construct a 46-acre premium performance center that will support multiple sports.

The sports complex would support sports such as soccer, baseball, football, lacrosse, and rugby.

The City of Germantown wants to optimize property utilization through indoor and outdoor installations of synthetic turfs, allowing for a wide range of sports and recreational activities all year-round.

The complex’s preliminary design calls for approximately 100,000 square feet of indoor space, sports medicine capacity, playgrounds, walking paths, and natural wetland areas.

According to the City of Germantown, this complex could be the first of its kind in West Tennessee, attracting teams and families across the region.

The sports complex, which would be located just off State Route 385, has the potential to hold tournaments for teams across the southeastern United States.

