Highway closed for bridge repairs
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation shut down a section of Highway 90 on Monday to make needed bridge repairs.
A 1.83-mile section between Hamil Road and Highway 93 will be closed as workers replace the bridge with precast boxes.
ArDOT expects the repair work to last through March 24.
Motorists should use alternate routes.
