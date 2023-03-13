Energy Alert
Highway closed for bridge repairs

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation shut down a section of Highway 90 on Monday to make needed bridge repairs.

A 1.83-mile section between Hamil Road and Highway 93 will be closed as workers replace the bridge with precast boxes.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation shut down a section of Highway 90 on Monday to make needed bridge repairs.(IDriveArkansas.com)

ArDOT expects the repair work to last through March 24.

Motorists should use alternate routes.

