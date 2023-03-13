Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man convicted of sexually assaulting child

A judge sentenced a Paragould man to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to sexually...
A judge sentenced a Paragould man to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a child.(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge sentenced a Paragould man to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a child.

Judge Pamela Honeycutt sentenced 63-year-old Douglas Puckett to 240 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections with 326 days of jail time credit.

Paragould police arrested Puckett on April 14, 2022, on suspicion of raping a child.

“During the investigation, other witnesses were interviewed that stated Puckett had performed the same type of sexual acts on them when they were children,” the affidavit stated.

On March 6, 2023, Puckett pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree sexual assault.

In addition to his prison sentence, the judge ordered Puckett to pay all court costs and fees, and to register as a sex offender upon his release.

According to online court records, Puckett was arrested on suspicion of rape in Craighead County in October of 1994. The charge was nolle prossed two years later.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 63
Suspect injured in high-speed chase
This appointment would begin March 15 and continue until June 30, 2023.
Interim pastor named for Jonesboro church
Two of the missing women are sisters: 47-year-old Maritza Trinidad Perez Rios and 48-year-old...
3 women missing in Mexico after crossing from Texas on trip
A crash with injuries Monday morning blocked all northbound lanes of travel along Highway 49.
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries blocks Highway 49
Weather enthusiasts learned about storm spotting on Saturday. A storm spotting class was held...
Storm spotters learn about severe weather

Latest News

MSHP said Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, shot two officers and then fled the scene in Hermann, Mo. He...
Standoff underway in Hermann, Mo. after two officers shot, one killed
Arkansas Northeastern College has named Dr. Christopher Heigle as the new president for the...
Arkansas Northeastern College selects new president
Despite some advancement, the United States still ranks as the 19th best place to live and work...
Jonesboro women speak on gender inequality
The Arkansas Department of Transportation shut down a section of Highway 90 on Monday to make...
Highway closed for bridge repairs