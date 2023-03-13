March 13: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are waking up to cold temperatures this morning across all of Region 8. Some of us even saw a freeze overnight. It is going to be a chilly start to the week as well. We are only going to make it into the upper-40s today with mostly sunny skies. That is about 10° below normal.

We have the chance at another freeze tonight, so if you have any plants that are outside, bring them back in tonight. We warm back to near normal by Wednesday.

Rain chances return by Thursday evening with a pretty good chance of rain overnight Thursday into Friday morning with a cold front moving through. First look at rain amounts through Friday looks to be around 1″-1.5″ with the system later this week.

News Headlines

A standoff is currently underway in Hermann, Mo. after two officers were shot on Sunday night, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. A Blue Alert has been issued.

A new leader could soon be appointed to Jonesboro First United Methodist Church.

March is International Women’s Month and the U.S. has a new ranking for the best place to live as a woman.

The metaphysical multiverse comedy “Everything Everywhere All at Once” wrapped its hot dog fingers around Hollywood’s top prize Sunday, winning best picture at the 95th Academy Awards, along with awards for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

