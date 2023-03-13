New leader announced for Jonesboro church

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new leader could soon be appointed to Jonesboro First United Methodist Church.

According to a social media post by the Arkansas Conference of The United Methodist Church, “Bishop Laura Merrill announced her intention to appoint Rev. Britt Skarda as interim pastor for Jonesboro First United Methodist Church”.

This appointment would begin March 15 and continue until June 30, 2023.

This comes after the former Senior pastor of the church, John Miles, was suspended. His suspension came on the heels of a months long controversial disaffiliation process.

“First United Methodist Church in Jonesboro has experienced great challenges in the past months, and I am grateful for Rev. Skarda’s willingness to serve at this time. I am confident that he and the church will work together toward healing and strength,” said Bishop Merrill.

Skarda retired from active ministry in June 2020 after serving as a Senior Pastor at Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church in Little Rock, according to the social media post.

Skarda said, “First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro is a congregation with a remarkable past and a promising new future. I am both humbled and honored to walk alongside these faithful disciples of Jesus Christ on this next leg of their journey.”

