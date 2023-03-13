Richard Barnett granted extension following Jan. 6 conviction

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KAIT) – A Gravette man seeking an acquittal or a new trial after his conviction on multiple charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection has been granted a filing deadline extension.

According to content partner KNWA, Richard Barnett’s motion for the extension went unopposed and was moved to Monday, March 27.

On Sunday, Feb. 5, Barnett filed a pair of motions after he was convicted by a federal jury in January.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in May and faces up to 47 years in federal prison.

You can find more details about the extension on KNWA’s website.

