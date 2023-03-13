Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Highway 49

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash with injuries has blocked all northbound lanes of travel along Highway 49.

Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 reported the crash shortly before 8:30 a.m. Monday, March 13, near the Goobertown Curve north of Brookland.

A crash with injuries has blocked both lanes of travel along Highway 49. (Google Maps)

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said the crash affected all northbound lanes of travel.

Motorists should expect delays and yield to responding emergency vehicles.

Region 8 News will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.