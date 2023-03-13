Energy Alert
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Highway 49

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash with injuries has blocked all northbound lanes of travel along Highway 49.

Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 reported the crash shortly before 8:30 a.m. Monday, March 13, near the Goobertown Curve north of Brookland.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said the crash affected all northbound lanes of travel.

Motorists should expect delays and yield to responding emergency vehicles.

Region 8 News will provide updates as they become available.

