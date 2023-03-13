Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Travel advisor shares tips amid travel abroad concerns

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Travelers could have concern about travelling abroad after two incidents in Mexico.

One is a kidnapping in the state of Tamaulipas, where two Americans were killed and another where three women who were known to be travelling to the state of Nuevo León and haven’t been heard from in about two weeks.

Both incidents have something in common, according to Emma Agnew, a travel advisor, both groups drove to Mexico.

“There are 32 states in Mexico and there are only six that are on the do not travel list and Tamaulipas, where the kidnapping incident happened, is one of the states that is actually on the ‘do not travel’ list,” she said.

US Department of State has listed six of those under the do not travel list; they include, Colima, Guerrero, Michoacan, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, and Zacatecas.

Popular travel destinations like, Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Cancun, and Cozumel do not fall under that list.

“Cruise ships and tour companies are not going to stop in ports where tourists are in danger. They want you to feel comfortable where you go,” she said.

Agnew said it’s always good to take precautions even before setting foot in the airport, in case there is second thoughts.

“People should consider taking travel insurance when you are travelling abroad and particularly if you are not 100% comfortable,” she said.

In many cases, airline tickets are either partially or fully non-refundable.

For those who decide to take a trip, there are several things to keep in mind when you’re abroad, wherever you are.

“Don’t wander around at night in places you aren’t familiar with, don’t be waving large sums of money around, be careful with how you handle your money, just common-sense things like that,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 63
One person injured after high speed chase
On Friday, March 10, a judge found probable cause to charge Randy Gatlin with rape, computer...
Paragould man accused of raping child
Two of the missing women are sisters: 47-year-old Maritza Trinidad Perez Rios and 48-year-old...
3 women missing in Mexico after crossing from Texas on trip
The priceless gift was something dad John Ivanowski did not see coming. His daughter, Delayne...
‘I can’t stop crying’: 25-year-old daughter secretly becomes her father’s kidney donor
If you’re traveling through Craighead County any time soon, there are a couple of closures you...
Craighead County to see road closures over culvert work

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for...
Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis win as Oscars get underway
Highway 63
One person injured after high speed chase
Lady Greyhounds win 3A title
2023 3A State Girls Championship: Salem wins first state title in program history (Arkansas PBS)
Lions win 3A State Championship
2023 3A State Boys Championship: Manila beats Bergman to secure first title since 1962