Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Two officers shot in Hermann, MO, suspect on the run

Kenneth Lee Simpson/Hermann, Mo.
Kenneth Lee Simpson/Hermann, Mo.(KY3)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two officers were shot in Hermann, Missouri, on Sunday night, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP said Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, shot two officers and then fled the scene. He is said to either be fleeing on foot or in a 2014 Black Jeep Wrangler with a license plate of RF5A0P from Missouri.

Simpson was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black long-sleeve shirt, black or dark pants and tan boots, according to MSHP. He has red hair, hazel eyes and is 5′10″.

Simpson is said to be traveling in an unknown direction from Casey’s in Hermann.

Kenneth Lee Simpson is accused of shooting two Hermann Police Officers and fleeing the scene.
Kenneth Lee Simpson is accused of shooting two Hermann Police Officers and fleeing the scene.(MSHP)

A source told News 4 that one of the officers was shot in the head and another in the chest and are both in a critical and unstable condition.

A source also told News 4 that officers were called to a disturbance at the Casey’s in Hermann and got into a shootout with Simpson when they arrived on scene.

The call for two officers down came just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police ask if you see Simpson to call 911 or your local law enforcement.

A large police presence was at Casey's in Hermann, Missouri, after a report of two officers...
A large police presence was at Casey's in Hermann, Missouri, after a report of two officers being shot.(Nick Wilkerson (KMOV))

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 63
One person injured after high speed chase
Two of the missing women are sisters: 47-year-old Maritza Trinidad Perez Rios and 48-year-old...
3 women missing in Mexico after crossing from Texas on trip
Weather enthusiasts learned about storm spotting on Saturday. A storm spotting class was held...
Storm spotters learn about severe weather
Gunslingers across several states travelled to the Natural State for a fast draw competition....
Fast draw tournament brought gunslingers to Arkansas
The priceless gift was something dad John Ivanowski did not see coming. His daughter, Delayne...
‘I can’t stop crying’: 25-year-old daughter secretly becomes her father’s kidney donor

Latest News

Ke Huy Quan, from left, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser and Jamie Lee Curtis pose with their...
‘Everything’ wins best picture, is everywhere at Oscars
A-State LB
Red Wolves Raw: LB Melique Straker, TE Emmanual Stevenson post 3-12 spring practice
Red Wolves continued Spring practices Sunday
Arkansas State Football Spring Practice #3: First pad practice
Arkansas State head football coach
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones post 3-12 spring practice
Greyhounds make NJCAA DII Tournament
ASU Mid-South punches ticket to NJCAA Division II Tournament