Two officers shot in Hermann, MO, suspect on the run

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two officers were shot in Hermann, Missouri, on Sunday night, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP said Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, shot two officers and then fled the scene. He is said to either be fleeing on foot or in a 2014 Black Jeep Wrangler with a license plate of RF5A0P from Missouri.

Simpson was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black long-sleeve shirt, black or dark pants and tan boots, according to MSHP. He has red hair, hazel eyes and is 5′10″.

Simpson is said to be traveling in an unknown direction from Casey’s in Hermann.

A source told News 4 that one of the officers was shot in the head and another in the chest and are both in a critical and unstable condition.

A source also told News 4 that officers were called to a disturbance at the Casey’s in Hermann and got into a shootout with Simpson when they arrived on scene.

The call for two officers down came just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police ask if you see Simpson to call 911 or your local law enforcement.

