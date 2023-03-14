Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

1 million fentanyl pills seized, 3 arrested in massive drug bust

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, law enforcement...
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, law enforcement seized the pills during a traffic stop on Wednesday.(U. S. Attorney LA / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News/TMX) – Three people were arrested near Los Angeles after authorities say they found 1 million fentanyl pills inside their vehicle.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, law enforcement seized the pills during a traffic stop last week.

The agency said Florencio Camacho Allan, 28; Gerardo Gaixola-Patino, 29; and Alex Valdez Oroz, 25, were arrested in El Monte, just east of Los Angeles.

According to the criminal complaint, the three men were under law enforcement surveillance when they met two buyers at a restaurant. The alleged deal was a 10,000-pill sale for $7,500, later to be followed by a sale of 1 million pills.

Police said they found the fentanyl pills in the car.
Police said they found the fentanyl pills in the car.(U. S. Attorney LA / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

Officials said later that day, the men had a video call with another potential buyer, and they showed the buyer the pills in the trunk of their Volkswagen.

Through this call, law enforcement learned their location, found the Volkswagen and conducted a traffic stop. Police said they found the fentanyl pills in the car.

All three men were arrested. Officials said they are from Sinaloa, Mexico.

The men have been charged with one count each of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. They face a maximum sentence of life in federal prison.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

According to content partner KNWA, the Springdale-based company said on March 13 it will close...
Tyson Foods to close Arkansas plant
This appointment would begin March 15 and continue until June 30, 2023.
Interim pastor named for Jonesboro church
The official Facebook page of Loretta Lynn posted that Tim Cobb died on Monday, March 13.
Lake City native who worked as Loretta Lynn’s designer dies
A crash with injuries Monday morning blocked all northbound lanes of travel along Highway 49.
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries blocks Highway 49
With the addition of a new business on the horizon, Brookland is working hard to upgrade the...
Changes coming to Brookland intersection as new business arrives

Latest News

A roadway caution sign is seen as motorists commute during a winter snow storm Tuesday, March...
Northeast winter storm knocks out power, closes schools
FILE - This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that...
Ohio sues Norfolk Southern over toxic train derailment
Regional bank stocks bounced back sharply, recovering some of their plunges from a day earlier.
Wall Street climbs as some beaten-down bank stocks recover
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters...
Biden issues order to strengthen gun background checks