Arkansas Attorney General creates Election Integrity Unit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – The state of Arkansas is hoping to create better confidence in its election process.

On Monday, March 13, Attorney General Tim Griffin created the Election Integrity Unit, according to content partner KARK.

A spokesperson said it will be under the office’s Special Investigations Unit, with Chief of Investigations Wayne Bewley directing the new unit.

Arkansas residents who wish to file a complaint concerning potential election law violations should use the Election Law Hotline at 833-995-8683.

