Arkansas women’s basketball to compete in WNIT, will host Louisiana Tech Thursday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas women’s basketball team (21-12) is set to play in the 2023 Postseason WNIT as the automatic qualifier in the SEC. Arkansas will host Louisiana Tech (19-12) in the first round on Thursday, March 16 at 7 p.m. on SEC Network+.

This marks the program’s eighth appearance in the WNIT (10th in WNIT/NWIT), as well as 26th postseason tournament appearance. Arkansas is 6-0 in opening WNIT games, as well as 16-6 overall with three quarterfinal, two semifinal and one championship final appearances. The Razorbacks won the tournament in 1999 with a 67-64 win over Wisconsin in front of a record-selling 14,163-person crowd.

Arkansas is coming off the program’s 22nd 20-win season and an eighth-place finish in the SEC. The Razorbacks started the season 13-0 and finished the non-conference slate with a 13-2 mark, while also logging a 7-9 record in conference play.

Four Razorbacks average double digits in scoring with Erynn Barnum leading the way with 15.7 points per game. Saylor Poffenbarger is Arkansas’ leading rebounder with 6.7 per game and blocks with 37 and Makayla Daniels has a team’s most 54 steals.

Tickets for Thursday’s game are available to be purchased. Click HERE or call 1 (800)-982-HOGS (4647).

DATES

Round 1 – March 15-17Round 2 – March 18-21Round 3 – March 22-24Quarterfinals – March 25-27Semifinals – March 28-29Championship – Saturday, April 1 at 4:30 p.m. CT (broadcast on CBS Sports Network)

MORE INFORMATION

For more information about Arkansas Women’s Basketball, follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @RazorbackWBB and on Facebook at Facebook.com/RazorbackWBB. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube Channel, “Kickin’ It In The Neighborhood” for an inside look at the Razorback women’s basketball program and check out The Neighborhood podcasts at CoachNeighbors.com.

