CAPTURING MEMORIES: Art display shows history of Corning

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - New decorations in downtown Corning are giving people a chance to see what life was like back in the day.

The art display features six photos taken years ago when the town was first founded, giving people a look at what it used to look like.

Organizer Ryan Carter explained this is a way to let people think back on some of the fond memories they have of Corning.

“I think it is a really good way to get people reminiscing we have had big crowds looking at the photos and seeing the buildings they recognize I remember,” he said.

Carter, along with community volunteers, thought photos were better than a mural since each photo tells a story of the city’s history.

