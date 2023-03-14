Former Red Wolf J.D. McKissic released by Washington Commanders

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State alum J.D. McKissic is on the market after being released by the Washington Commanders, the team announced Tuesday.

We’ve tendered a qualifying offer to restricted free agent Jeremy Reaves



Additionally, we've released RB J.D. McKissic pic.twitter.com/c7xjAqUGAO — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 14, 2023

The running back re-upped with the Commanders in 2022, signing a 2-year, $7 million contract with the team. He played 8 games before being placed on injured reserve with a neck injury, an injury that ultimately ended his season.

J.D. did his damage in the passing game for the Commanders, catching 150 passes for 1,159 yards and four touchdowns over his three-year stint with the team. He added 672 rushing yards on 161 carries (4.2 per carry) and 3 scores on the ground.

McKissic, 29, is now free to sign with any team, though the big question surrounds the extent of his neck injury. The Athletic’s Ben Standig reported in late February that McKissic “faces uncertainty” after the injury.

