Former Wofford head coach Josh Conklin joining Arkansas State football staff

The former Wofford head coach is joining Butch Jones' staff at Arkansas State(WHNS-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Former Wofford head coach and Pitt defensive coordinator Josh Conklin is joining Arkansas State football’s staff as the special teams coordinator, sources confirmed to KAIT.

FootballScoop was first to report the news Conklin is joining A-State Monday morning. 247Sports adds Conklin will serve as the safeties coach.

Conklin resigned as Wofford’s head coach in October after leading the Terriers to back-to-back Southern Conference Championships in 2018 and 2019. He was named the SoCon Coach of the Year after the 2019 season. He went 19-27 overall over his five-season run as head coach.

Prior to his stop at Wofford, Conklin served as defensive coordinator for Pitt from 2015-2017 and FIU from 2013-2014. He’ll reunite with defensive coordinator Rob Harley, who coached linebackers at Pitt from 2015-2020.

The 2016 Pitt squad ranked top 20 nationally in sacks (6th), rush defense (16th) and defensive TDs (8th). Defensive end Ejuan Price had 24.5 sacks over the 2016 and 2017 seasons, getting drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the 7th round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

At FIU, Conklin was nominated for the Broyles Award in 2014 after the Panthers ranked 4th in the nation in turnovers forced (33).

The Wyoming native also had stops at Tennessee (safeties coach), The Citadel (defensive coordinator), Wofford (defensive backs coach) and South Dakota State (defensive backs coach/special teams).

Conklin replaces Jake Schoonover, who left the Red Wolves to join Ole Miss as the special teams coordinator.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

