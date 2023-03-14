Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Fort Leonard Wood warning Department of Defense employees to keep antiterrorism in mind when traveling overseas

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (KY3) - Summer is just a few months away, and many people may consider traveling overseas for a summer vacation. Officials from the army base in Fort Leonard Wood are warning service members and Defense Department civilians and contractors to remember antiterrorism while traveling overseas.

Filling out the Fort Leonard Wood Form 3003 Travel Application and the DOD’s Foreign Clearance Guide are the first steps for travel outside the U.S. for all DOD personnel.

The FLW Form 3003 must be completed and signed by the traveler, then sent to their supervisor. It tracks and maintains foreign travel.

The FCG from the DOD is regulatory guidance for Department of Defense personnel to follow. Each country has a different set of requirements, and approval can take months depending on the location.

You can call the AT Office at 573-563-5507 to speak with a unit-level AT representative for more on oversea travel requirements.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to content partner KNWA, the Springdale-based company said on March 13 it will close...
Tyson Foods to close Arkansas plant
This appointment would begin March 15 and continue until June 30, 2023.
Interim pastor named for Jonesboro church
The official Facebook page of Loretta Lynn posted that Tim Cobb died on Monday, March 13.
Lake City native who worked as Loretta Lynn’s designer dies
A crash with injuries Monday morning blocked all northbound lanes of travel along Highway 49.
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries blocks Highway 49
With the addition of a new business on the horizon, Brookland is working hard to upgrade the...
Changes coming to Brookland intersection as new business arrives

Latest News

On Tuesday, March 14, the Jonesboro Finance and Administration Committee voted on two measures...
Jonesboro committee sends measures to help first responders to full council
The company announced the facility on Tuesday, March 14, which would be located on the campus...
Ambulance service announces new facility for Independence County
A look at the four photos on the front of the building that show the past of Corning.
CAPTURING MEMORIES: Art display shows history of Corning
The Kennett Humane Department and police are searching for someone who poured scalding liquid...
GRAPHIC: Scalded puppy dies as police search for suspect
On the campus of Southland schools, you won't find any kids there on a Monday as they have had...
More schools considering four-day school week