Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Highway closed following crash

ARDOT reported the crash happened at 5:59 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 18 and South Main...
ARDOT reported the crash happened at 5:59 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 18 and South Main Street in Grubbs.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Crews are at the scene of a crash that is stopping traffic in Jackson County.

ARDOT reported the crash happened at 5:59 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 18 and South Main Street in Grubbs.

ARDOT reported the crash happened at 5:59 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 18 and South Main...
ARDOT reported the crash happened at 5:59 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 18 and South Main Street in Grubbs.(Source: IDrive Arkansas)

All lanes are impacted, but IDriveArkansas is not reporting any traffic data for this area.

No injuries have been reported so far.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office could not give any details at this time.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for new details.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to content partner KNWA, the Springdale-based company said on March 13 it will close...
Tyson Foods to close Arkansas plant
This appointment would begin March 15 and continue until June 30, 2023.
Interim pastor named for Jonesboro church
The official Facebook page of Loretta Lynn posted that Tim Cobb died on Monday, March 13.
Lake City native who worked as Loretta Lynn’s designer dies
A crash with injuries Monday morning blocked all northbound lanes of travel along Highway 49.
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries blocks Highway 49
With the addition of a new business on the horizon, Brookland is working hard to upgrade the...
Changes coming to Brookland intersection as new business arrives

Latest News

generic crash
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash with injury on Highway 63 causes delays
With the addition of a new business on the horizon, Brookland is working hard to upgrade the...
Changes coming to Brookland intersection as new business arrives
The Arkansas Department of Transportation shut down a section of Highway 90 on Monday to make...
Highway closed for bridge repairs
A crash with injuries Monday morning blocked all northbound lanes of travel along Highway 49.
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries blocks Highway 49