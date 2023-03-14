Judge issues restraining order against Summit Utilities

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Summit Utilities customers in Arkansas facing exorbitant bills have received a temporary reprieve.

According to our content partners, KATV in Little Rock, a Pulaski County Circuit Court judge issued a temporary restraining order against the utility company Monday.

The move allows customers the ability to refuse to pay their monthly gas bill. The order also prevents the company from disconnecting any accounts in the meantime.

The Poynter Law Group sought the restraining order last week as part of a class action lawsuit filed on behalf of Arkansas customers against the company alleging price gouging, poor customer service, and poor accounting of payments.

