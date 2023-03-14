Lake City native who worked as Loretta Lynn’s designer dies

LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) – A man who was a long-time assistant to one of the United States’ favorite country music stars has died.

The official Facebook page of Loretta Lynn posted that Tim Cobb died on Monday, March 13.

Cobb began as Lynn’s assistant in 1982, designing all of her clothes and dresses for her performances over the years.

In 2018, the Lake City native donated some of the items he made for Lynn to the city’s museum, including autographed photos and a pair of her performance shoes.

Loretta Lynn died in Oct. 2022 at the age of 90.

