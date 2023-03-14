Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man marks Arkansas off list in quest to run 5k in every state

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A California man set out a goal to run a 5k in every state. Tuesday, he scratched Arkansas off his list.

In a little under 40 minutes, Gary Bohamed completed his 3.1-mile run in West Memphis, ending at city hall.

His run in West Memphis, Arkansas, marked state 49 on his journey. Mayor Marco McClendon and other city leaders were in attendance to witness it.

Bohamed planned on running another 5k Tuesday in Florence, Alabama, to complete his journey to run in all 50 states.

He said running in a town like West Memphis was his preference.

“Several eateries that were filled with locals. I saw several convenience stores with people standing outside and being neighborly with each other. This is a place that I could live. Everyone seems very kind,” Bohamed said.

Knocking two states out in one day is not unusual for Bohamed. He once ran in five states on a three-day trip.

“I get to meet a whole bunch of really nice people all over the country,” he said. “I don’t know how many people have had the chance to visit 50 states, but I’ve had the chance to visit 50 states and run in 50 states, well 49. It will be 50 a little later today.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to content partner KNWA, the Springdale-based company said on March 13 it will close...
Tyson Foods to close Arkansas plant
A Nettleton School District bus with children onboard was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon.
10 students hurt in bus crash
ARDOT reported the crash happened at 5:59 p.m., Tuesday, March 14 at the intersection of...
Highway back open following crash
Summit Utilities customers facing exorbitant bills have received a temporary reprieve.
Judge issues restraining order against Summit Utilities
The official Facebook page of Loretta Lynn posted that Tim Cobb died on Monday, March 13.
Lake City native who worked as Loretta Lynn’s designer dies

Latest News

A crash on HWY 63 in Lawrence County could slow down the morning commute.
TRAFFIC ALERT: A car vs. semi-truck crash has shut down parts of highway
Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe is scheduled to spend a couple days in the Bootheel this week.
Mo. Lt. Gov. Kehoe to make several stops in the Bootheel
A Puxico man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 51 in Stoddard County on Tuesday,...
Puxico man killed in motorcycle crash
Aaron's Wednesday morning forecast
Aaron's Wednesday morning weather
Eagles and Lady Eagles sweep doubleheader
Greene County Tech sweeps Nettleton baseball and softball in 5A East opener