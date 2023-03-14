Energy Alert
Missing Texas girl found locked in North Carolina shed; suspect arrested

Jorge Ivan Santos Camacho was charged with multiple crimes, including human trafficking and...
Jorge Ivan Santos Camacho was charged with multiple crimes, including human trafficking and abduction of a child, the Davidson County (N.C.) Sheriff’s Office said.(Davidson County (N.C.) Sheriff’s Office)
By WBTV Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A 13-year-old girl from Texas was found locked in an outbuilding in Davidson County, North Carolina, WBTV reports.

Law enforcement says she had been talking to Jorge Camacho, 34, through social media and said the discussions were “consistent with grooming and enticement.”

During a news conference, Davidson County Sheriff Richard Simmons warned parents of the dangers of social media and stressed that adults should monitor any and all online communications.

“This is becoming a major problem and this is how kids are sold into human trafficking,” Simmons said.

Camacho allegedly paid the girl to leave home so he could pick her up in a car that was registered to an address in Davidson County. He then took her to Lexington, North Carolina.

The girl has been brought back to Dallas after treatment.

Camacho was arrested and given a $1,250,000 bond. He was charged with the following felonies:

  • Child abduction
  • Felonious restraint of a child
  • Human trafficking
  • Two counts of statutory rape of a child under 15
  • Two counts of statutory sexual offense with a child under 15
  • Indecent liberties with a child

More charges are pending.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg, we feel, so we’re still investigating this as well,” Simmons said.

