Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

10 students hurt in bus crash

A Nettleton School District bus with children onboard was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon.
A Nettleton School District bus with children onboard was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Nettleton School District bus with children onboard was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

Jonesboro Police Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said a Nettleton School bus was hit by a Toyota Prius on Red Wolf Boulevard and Aggie Road.

Smith said 10 students were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Smith previously said there were no major injuries reported from the school bus.

According to Nettleton Superintendent Dr. Karen Curtner, the school bus was carrying students.

This is a developing story. Region 8 News will have more details as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to content partner KNWA, the Springdale-based company said on March 13 it will close...
Tyson Foods to close Arkansas plant
This appointment would begin March 15 and continue until June 30, 2023.
Interim pastor named for Jonesboro church
The official Facebook page of Loretta Lynn posted that Tim Cobb died on Monday, March 13.
Lake City native who worked as Loretta Lynn’s designer dies
A crash with injuries Monday morning blocked all northbound lanes of travel along Highway 49.
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries blocks Highway 49
With the addition of a new business on the horizon, Brookland is working hard to upgrade the...
Changes coming to Brookland intersection as new business arrives

Latest News

(AP Photo/Will Newton, File)
Sanders signs Arkansas trans care malpractice bill into law
A Paragould man who died while in custody reportedly complained of pain “due to boxing.”
Prosecutor: No criminal charges in inmate’s death
The diamond is the largest gem registered at the park since September 2021 when a California...
3.29-carat diamond unearthed at Arkansas state park
Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, assault and unlawful...
Charges filed against suspect accused of killing officer, wounding another in Hermann, Mo.