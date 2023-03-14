10 students hurt in bus crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Nettleton School District bus with children onboard was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

Jonesboro Police Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said a Nettleton School bus was hit by a Toyota Prius on Red Wolf Boulevard and Aggie Road.

Smith said 10 students were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Smith previously said there were no major injuries reported from the school bus.

According to Nettleton Superintendent Dr. Karen Curtner, the school bus was carrying students.

This is a developing story. Region 8 News will have more details as soon as it becomes available.

