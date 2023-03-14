Energy Alert
St. Francis Co. high school football coach, athletic director accused of pushing student

Terry Don Farmer, 60
Terry Don Farmer, 60(St. Francis County Sheriff's Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ST. FRANCIS CO., Ark. (WMC) - A high school football coach in St. Francis County, Arkansas, has been arrested on charges that stemmed from an alleged incident with one of his players in September.

According to the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Department, 60-year-old Terry Don Farmer, a Palestine-Wheatley High School District athletic director and head football coach, was arrested Monday on charges of third-degree battery and endangering the welfare of a minor to the second degree.

Deputies say that in February, the parents of a Palestine-Wheatley High School student filed a complaint about an incident from late September 2022.

The student disclosed that his football coach grabbed him from behind and pulled him backward, almost causing him to fall. The student reported that the coach then grabbed him again and was pushing him forward, almost causing him to fall again.

Deputies did not list any injuries sustained.

After being informed, the student’s parents contacted the school and requested a meeting. Deputies say that a meeting was held, but the school refused to address the issue, leaving the family to seek legal action against the coach.

Farmer has since posted bond and is scheduled to appear at St. Francis District Court on April 6.

He was named head coach in December 2021.

