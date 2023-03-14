Suspect arrested after shooting that killed 3 people in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested a 23-year-old man in connection to the shooting that killed three people in Southwest Memphis.

Xavier Lee is charged with 3 counts of criminal attempted first-degree murder, 2 counts of first-degree murder, and 2 counts of a dangerous felony.

The shooting occurred on March 6 on Hillview Avenue at the Valley Forge Apartments.

When MPD arrived, they found a man and woman inside a red Chevrolet Camaro with gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The woman died three days later in the hospital.

Two men were found in the apartment with gunshot wounds but did not survive.

According to the affidavit, the witness who lived there told Lee he had to move out because he was bringing guns into the home.

She was in the kitchen when she heard multiple gunshots in the living room, said police. As she ran out of the apartment she saw one victim fall in the kitchen.

She allegedly saw Lee run across the parking lot with a black rifle and get into his SUV, according to the affidavit.

After a traffic stop on March 13, officers took Lee into custody.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.