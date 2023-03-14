Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Tempers flare at city council meeting

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - Tensions rose at the Marked Tree City Council meeting over a recent rehiring.

The Marked Tree Fire Department rehired Jackie Ragan last week after being found not guilty of stealing equipment from it.

He faces charges in Sharp County, something resident Tonya Carpenter brought up, sparking a reaction from the audience.

“Those charges didn’t happen in Marked Tree so why are you bringing it up in a city council meeting,” someone in the meeting said.

Carpenter turned to respond but eventually turned her attention to the mayor once more.

Carpenter also expressed concerns about Ragan’s ability to police frequencies.

“Does he have access to police frequencies?” she asked. “Sometimes,” the mayor responded. Then he refuted his claim, and Carpenter said they eventually would share frequencies.

Ragan, who was at the meeting, once served as a police officer for the city before leaving.

Carpenter and the mayor went back and forth on that as well.

Ragan wanted to speak in front of the council.

“Hey Mr. Mayor, I think I ought to have the right to talk,” he said but was shot down by Mayor Danny Johnson.

Carpenter was left wanting more to say, but an executive session was called before she could speak.

Ragan told Region 8 News off camera he would consider giving an interview at a later time with his lawyer present.

Mayor Johnson declined to speak.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 63
Suspect injured in high-speed chase
This appointment would begin March 15 and continue until June 30, 2023.
Interim pastor named for Jonesboro church
A crash with injuries Monday morning blocked all northbound lanes of travel along Highway 49.
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries blocks Highway 49
Two of the missing women are sisters: 47-year-old Maritza Trinidad Perez Rios and 48-year-old...
3 women missing in Mexico after crossing from Texas on trip
According to content partner KNWA, the Springdale-based company said on March 13 it will close...
Tyson Foods to close Arkansas plant

Latest News

Red Wolves guard enters transfer portal
Arkansas State sophomore guard Jade Upshaw enters transfer portal
Red Wolves fall to EIU Saturday
Arkansas State baseball falls to EIU in extras in series finale
The official Facebook page of Loretta Lynn posted that Tim Cobb died on Monday, March 13.
Lake City native who worked as Loretta Lynn’s designer dies
The bank was closed by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation on...
What’s next for Arkansas banks following Silicon Valley Bank collapse?