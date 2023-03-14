Energy Alert
Topping out ceremony held for $95 million Le Bonheur expansion

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital hosted a topping out ceremony for its newest expansion Tuesday afternoon.

Over the last week, Le Bonheur staff and guests have been signing the final beam before it was lifted up and placed at the top of the building Tuesday.

The roughly $95 million expansion will add 31 beds to the cardiovascular unit, 14 beds to the NICU, and more.

James Eubanks, chief of surgery at Le Bonheur, says the new additions will save countless lives.

“Just excited that this expansion is gonna mean more access to the complex care we provide here at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital,” he said. “And, just glad that everyone is here to celebrate.”

The grand opening is set for January 2024.

