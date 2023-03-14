TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash with injury on Highway 63 causes delays

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - An early morning crash at the intersection of Highway 63 and Highway 230 in Bono caused traffic delays.

Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 reported the crash at 5:45 a.m., on Tuesday, March 14.

The Bono Police Department dispatch confirmed there were injuries caused by the crash, but could not provide any more details.

The roadway was cleared around 6:30 a.m.

