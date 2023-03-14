TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash with injury on Highway 63 causes delays
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - An early morning crash at the intersection of Highway 63 and Highway 230 in Bono caused traffic delays.
Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 reported the crash at 5:45 a.m., on Tuesday, March 14.
The Bono Police Department dispatch confirmed there were injuries caused by the crash, but could not provide any more details.
The roadway was cleared around 6:30 a.m.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
