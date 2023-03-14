Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash with injury on Highway 63 causes delays

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - An early morning crash at the intersection of Highway 63 and Highway 230 in Bono caused traffic delays.

Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 reported the crash at 5:45 a.m., on Tuesday, March 14.

The Bono Police Department dispatch confirmed there were injuries caused by the crash, but could not provide any more details.

The roadway was cleared around 6:30 a.m.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This appointment would begin March 15 and continue until June 30, 2023.
Interim pastor named for Jonesboro church
A crash with injuries Monday morning blocked all northbound lanes of travel along Highway 49.
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries blocks Highway 49
According to content partner KNWA, the Springdale-based company said on March 13 it will close...
Tyson Foods to close Arkansas plant
The official Facebook page of Loretta Lynn posted that Tim Cobb died on Monday, March 13.
Lake City native who worked as Loretta Lynn’s designer dies
Highway 63
Suspect injured in high-speed chase

Latest News

Brenton Bell
Dyersburg woman held captive in closet for 2 months, police say
REMOVE THIS CAPTION
Tune into Good Morning Region 8
Tempers flare at city council meeting
Red Wolves guard enters transfer portal
Arkansas State sophomore guard Jade Upshaw enters transfer portal