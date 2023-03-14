Tune into Good Morning Region 8

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are dealing with another morning of cold temperatures. A frost and freeze occurred this morning and we are likely to see another freeze tomorrow morning as well. Mostly sunny skies should prevail again to day and on Wednesday. Southerly winds on Thursday should bring the high temperatures back into the low 60s, but those southerly winds will also increase the moisture in the atmosphere. Rain chances will increase through the afternoon on Thursday, with the greatest rain coverage coming on Thursday night. Many locations will see 0.50″-1.00″ of rainfall with isolated areas getting over 1 inch. Cooler air comes back in for the weekend with sunshine. -Aaron

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Tempers flare at Monday night’s Marked Tree City Council meeting.

A region 8 native with ties to country music royalty died.

Governor Sanders signed the Vincent Parks law.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

This appointment would begin March 15 and continue until June 30, 2023.
A crash with injuries Monday morning blocked all northbound lanes of travel along Highway 49.
According to content partner KNWA, the Springdale-based company said on March 13 it will close...
The official Facebook page of Loretta Lynn posted that Tim Cobb died on Monday, March 13.
Highway 63
The official Facebook page of Loretta Lynn posted that Tim Cobb died on Monday, March 13.
