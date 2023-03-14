Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Will McEntire named SEC Pitcher of the Week

By Razorback Athletics
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas right-hander Will McEntire has been named the SEC Pitcher of the Week.

McEntire threw a nine-inning complete game with six strikeouts against Louisiana Tech to help the Razorbacks clinch their 26th consecutive non-conference home weekend series win. The right-hander needed only 97 pitches to go the distance on Saturday, allowing an unearned run on just three hits. He did not issue a free pass until the ninth inning.

The Bryant, Ark., native became the first Razorback pitcher since Dominic Taccolini in 2016 to twirl a nine-inning complete game as well as the first Arkansas pitcher since Ryne Stanek in 2013 to toss a complete game three-hitter.

McEntire, who shared this week’s pitching honor with LSU’s Thatcher Hurd, is the second Razorback to earn praise from the SEC this season. Outfielder Jared Wegner was named the conference’s player of the week following his performance during the Hogs’ season-opening weekend in the College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Arkansas begins a five-game week at Baum-Walker Stadium with a two-game midweek set against UNLV. First pitch between the Razorbacks and Hustlin’ Rebels is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, on SEC Network+.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 63
Suspect injured in high-speed chase
This appointment would begin March 15 and continue until June 30, 2023.
Interim pastor named for Jonesboro church
A crash with injuries Monday morning blocked all northbound lanes of travel along Highway 49.
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries blocks Highway 49
Two of the missing women are sisters: 47-year-old Maritza Trinidad Perez Rios and 48-year-old...
3 women missing in Mexico after crossing from Texas on trip
Standoff with suspect ends in Hermann, Mo. after two officers shot, one killed
Standoff with suspect ends in Hermann, Mo. after two officers shot, one killed

Latest News

Red Wolves fall to Eastern Illinois Monday
A-State baseball drops series finale to Eastern Illinois in extras
Arkansas women’s basketball to compete in WNIT, will host Louisiana Tech Thursday
The former Wofford head coach is joining Butch Jones' staff at Arkansas State
Former Wofford head coach Josh Conklin joining Arkansas State football staff
Jade Upshaw had 15 pts and 7 reb Wednesday as the Red Wolves rout ULM 98-73.
Arkansas State guard Jade Upshaw entering transfer portal