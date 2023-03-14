Energy Alert
Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival coming to Arkansas

The Red-Headed Stranger and a band of outlaws are on the road again to Arkansas.
The Red-Headed Stranger and a band of outlaws are on the road again to Arkansas.(Credit: Bob Jagendorf / CC BY 2.0)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROGERS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Red-Headed Stranger and a band of outlaws are on the road again to Arkansas.

Willie Nelson and the Outlaw Music Festival will perform on June 29 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers.

The concert also features Margo Price, Flatland Cavalry, and Particle Kid.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m. Prices range from $39.50 to $149.50 and can be purchased at AMPTickets.com, at the AMP box office, or by calling 479-443-5600.

