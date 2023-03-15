1 injured in 2-vehicle crash involving Neelyville R-4 school bus

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus and a car in Butler County on Wednesday morning, March 15.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 67 at Neelyville.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash involved a loaded Neelyville R-4 bus and a car driven by a Neelyville student.

MSHP Sgt. Clark Parrott said the driver of the car seriously injured and flown to a Memphis, Tennessee hospital.

According to Neelyville R-4 School Superintendent Heather Black, 47 students in grades 3rd through 12th were on the bus and none were injured.

Another bus came out to the scene and picked up the students and took them to the school.

Supt. Black said the parents of the students have been notified and the school is working on “serving the students’ needs.”

Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a Neelyville R-4 School bus and a car on U.S. Hwy. 67 at Neelyville on Wednesday morning, March 15. (Source: Viewer submitted)

Both lanes of U.S. Highway 67 are blocked.

Highway patrol believes this section of roadway will be closed for several hours.

Missouri Department of Transportation has placed signs and barricades at U.S. Hwy. 67 and MO 158 junction, along with U.S. Hwy. 67 and MO 142 junction to divert traffic away from the crash scene.

