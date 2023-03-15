Energy Alert
A-State holds event to promote safety at crosswalks

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Safety on the streets was a point of emphasis on Wednesday as Arkansas State University students came out to participate in the “Watch for Red Wolves” event.

The initiative on March 15 was to promote safety on crosswalks. It comes about a month after multiple people were hit on Johnson Avenue near the campus.

It was something junior Colten Sedman thought was necessary.

“We are out here trying to promote ways that we can be safer at crosswalks and ways that our drivers can be more aware,” he said.

Many people helped students cross the street and encouraged drivers to slow down as they approach a spot where people might be crossing.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

