Ambulance service announces new facility for Independence County

The company announced the facility on Tuesday, March 14, which would be located on the campus...
The company announced the facility on Tuesday, March 14, which would be located on the campus of the Southside School District.(Storyblocks)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Vital Link is hoping to better serve citizens in Independence County with a new facility.

The company announced the facility on Tuesday, March 14, which would be located on the campus of the Southside School District.

According to a news release, the facility will provide space for staff to work from and will be equipped with the latest technology to ensure it can provide the highest level of care.

“We are excited about this new chapter in the history of Vital Link ambulance service, and we look forward to continuing to serve our community with the highest level of care and professionalism,” said Kathy Lanier, Chief Executive Officer for Vital Link.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

