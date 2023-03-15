American Car Center loans purchased by Westlake Financial Services

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Westlake Financial Services has purchased the loans of American Car Center customers.

American Car Center closed suddenly in February 2023, leaving several customers without a way to pay their bills and in fear of losing their vehicles.

On March 14, Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin released a statement saying Westlake Financial Services purchased the loans, and customers should hear from them soon.

Griffin said his office received numerous calls over the matter, with many customers saying they had not received any notice from American Car Center.

“They contacted us that they had not been contacted by American Car Center, it doesn’t mean that they weren’t but there are some individuals that did not receive information telling them what was going on,” he said.

Customers who visit American Car Center’s website should be directed to Westlake Financial Service’s website, where they can create an account and continue to make their car payments.

Griffin said during the time of transition, some customers could have trouble with their title.

“This will not have any impact on your DMV registration, if you’re already registered and driving your vehicle. It may have an impact on your ability to obtain your vehicle’s title.”

Griffin said customers need to call his office if they need help with obtaining their titles.

He also advised scammers could try and steal personal information and not to give out any confidential information unless it’s to Westlake.

