Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

American Car Center loans purchased by Westlake Financial Services

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Westlake Financial Services has purchased the loans of American Car Center customers.

American Car Center closed suddenly in February 2023, leaving several customers without a way to pay their bills and in fear of losing their vehicles.

On March 14, Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin released a statement saying Westlake Financial Services purchased the loans, and customers should hear from them soon.

Griffin said his office received numerous calls over the matter, with many customers saying they had not received any notice from American Car Center.

“They contacted us that they had not been contacted by American Car Center, it doesn’t mean that they weren’t but there are some individuals that did not receive information telling them what was going on,” he said.

Customers who visit American Car Center’s website should be directed to Westlake Financial Service’s website, where they can create an account and continue to make their car payments.

Griffin said during the time of transition, some customers could have trouble with their title.

“This will not have any impact on your DMV registration, if you’re already registered and driving your vehicle. It may have an impact on your ability to obtain your vehicle’s title.”

Griffin said customers need to call his office if they need help with obtaining their titles.

He also advised scammers could try and steal personal information and not to give out any confidential information unless it’s to Westlake.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to content partner KNWA, the Springdale-based company said on March 13 it will close...
Tyson Foods to close Arkansas plant
This appointment would begin March 15 and continue until June 30, 2023.
Interim pastor named for Jonesboro church
The official Facebook page of Loretta Lynn posted that Tim Cobb died on Monday, March 13.
Lake City native who worked as Loretta Lynn’s designer dies
A Nettleton School District bus with children onboard was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon.
10 students hurt in bus crash
A crash with injuries Monday morning blocked all northbound lanes of travel along Highway 49.
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries blocks Highway 49

Latest News

Eagles and Lady Eagles sweep doubleheader
Greene County Tech sweeps Nettleton baseball and softball in 5A East opener
Blazers beat West Memphis
5A East Baseball: Valley View sweeps West Memphis
New JHS HC
Quad Sanders named new Jonesboro head coach
Bearcats held signing day Tuesday
4 Brookland standouts sign to play collegiately in 3 different sports
New Red Wolves special teams coordinator
Josh Conklin named A-State special teams coordinator and safeties coach