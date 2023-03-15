Arkansas State baseball prepares for SBC play, Raffo provides update in Wednesday zoom

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State baseball enters Sun Belt play on a three game skid. The Red Wolves travel to Louisiana this weekend.

Head coach Tommy Raffo met the media in a Wednesday zoom press conference. He said that Tyler Jeans will start for A-State on Friday, Hunter Draper on Saturday. Sunday’s starting pitcher will be announced closer to game time. The Red Wolves are banged up entering conference play. Austin Kapela and Kevin Wiseman are unavailable this weekend due to injury. Raffo said Austin Brock “is coming along, we don’t know when we’ll see him. But he’s closer to action for us.”

A-State is 7-8 this season. The offense has improved but the Red Wolves have struggled lately closing out games. “Have we put it together for a complete 27 outs? For some of these games, we have not.” Raffo said. “And it showed up with some of the losses that we’ve had, particularly at the end of games. We really like our team, they’re really playing hard.”

Arkansas State Baseball (7-8) - Upcoming Schedule

Friday 6:00pm: at Louisiana (ESPN+) *

Saturday 2:00pm: at Louisiana (ESPN+) *

Sunday 1:00pm: at Louisiana (ESPN+) *

March 21st 6:00pm: at Mississippi State (SEC Network +)

March 22nd 5:00pm: at Memphis (ESPN+)

March 24th 6:00pm: vs. James Madison (ESPN+) *

March 25th 3:00pm: vs. James Madison (ESPN+) *

March 26th 11:00am: vs. James Madison (ESPN+) *

March 28th 6:00pm: at Central Arkansas (ESPN+)

March 31st 6:00pm: at Texas State (ESPN+) *

April 1st 2:30pm: at Texas State (ESPN+) *

April 2nd 12:00pm: at Texas State (ESPN+) *

April 4th 6:00pm: at Arkansas (SEC Network +)

