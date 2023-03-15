Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Bobby Caldwell, ‘What You Won’t Do For Love’ singer, dies at age 71

Bobby Caldwell performs onstage at the 2013 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on Friday,...
Bobby Caldwell performs onstage at the 2013 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2013 in Las Vegas.(Frank Micelotta | Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Bobby Caldwell, the singer/songwriter who scored a top hit with “What You Won’t Do for Love” in the 1970s, has died at the age of 71, his family said Wednesday.

His wife, Mary Caldwell, wrote on his official Twitter account that he died at his home. She said he had been dealing with health issues for years after being “floxed,” an adverse effect from a fluoroquinolone antibiotic.

“I held him tight in my arms as he left us,” Mary Caldwell wrote. “I am forever heartbroken. Thanks to all of you for your many prayers over the years.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to content partner KNWA, the Springdale-based company said on March 13 it will close...
Tyson Foods to close Arkansas plant
A Nettleton School District bus with children onboard was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon.
10 students hurt in bus crash
ARDOT reported the crash happened at 5:59 p.m., Tuesday, March 14 at the intersection of...
Highway back open following crash
Summit Utilities customers facing exorbitant bills have received a temporary reprieve.
Judge issues restraining order against Summit Utilities
The official Facebook page of Loretta Lynn posted that Tim Cobb died on Monday, March 13.
Lake City native who worked as Loretta Lynn’s designer dies

Latest News

A federal judge is weighing a lawsuit from Christian conservatives aimed at overturning the...
Abortion pill challenge goes before judge in Texas
FILE - This Jan. 23, 2019 file, booking photo released by the Highlands County Sheriff's Office...
Florida man guilty in 2019 fatal shooting of 5 women at bank
Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a Neelyville R-4 School bus and a car on U.S....
1 injured in 2-vehicle crash involving Neelyville R-4 school bus
The first nor'easter of the season dumps heavy snow and cuts off power to hundreds of thousands...
Northeast digs out from winter storm, faces power outages