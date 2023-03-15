Energy Alert
VIDEO: Car overturns in collision, blocking part of busy intersection

An accident near Smoothie King in Jonesboro has Wednesday afternoon traffic at a standstill.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An accident near at the intersection of Caraway Road and Highland Drive in Jonesboro has Wednesday afternoon traffic at a standstill.

According to Senior Video Analyst Rachel Anderson, a vehicle has flipped over during a collision, impeding the eastbound lane on Highland.

In video released by the Jonesboro Police Department, an SUV tries to make a left-hand turn into a parking lot, crossing over three lanes of traffic. Another car in the furthest lane collides directly into the side of the SUV, flipping it over. The SUV ultimately lands at the shared entrance of Tech Friends and Smoothie King.

Anderson did say that at least one person was injured.

Region 8 News will continue to monitor this situation and bring you more information as it becomes available.

