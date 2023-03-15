Hazmat crash stalls interstate traffic for hours
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash involving hazardous materials stalled traffic on one Northeast Arkansas interstate for several hours.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash involving a commercial motor vehicle happened at 9:40 a.m. on Interstate 40 at mile marker 260.2 southeast of Parkin.
Officers diverted traffic off at Exit 265 as crews cleared petroleum that spilled onto the interstate.
As of 1:30 p.m., IDriveArkansas showed traffic backed up for several miles to West Memphis.
