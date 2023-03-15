Hazmat crash stalls interstate traffic for hours

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash involving hazardous materials stalled traffic on one Northeast Arkansas interstate for several hours.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash involving a commercial motor vehicle happened at 9:40 a.m. on Interstate 40 at mile marker 260.2 southeast of Parkin.

Officers diverted traffic off at Exit 265 as crews cleared petroleum that spilled onto the interstate.

As of 1:30 p.m., IDriveArkansas showed traffic backed up for several miles to West Memphis.

