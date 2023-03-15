Energy Alert
Jonesboro committee sends measures to help first responders to full council

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – On Tuesday, March 14, the Jonesboro Finance and Administration Committee voted on two measures focused on improving first responder services in the city.

Members first looked at a resolution that would eliminate competitive bidding for a license plate reader company.

In RES-23:058, the city would work with Flock to provide cameras and software to the Jonesboro Police Department to help with investigations.

The idea of license plate readers has been brought around Jonesboro since 2022.

The JPD has used license plate readers to solve crimes in the city, with officers able to track down a stolen car in Jan. 2023.

It was forwarded to the full city council.

Members also looked at a resolution that would provide federal grants to help hire three additional firefighters for the fire department.

RES-23:055 explained the Fiscal Year 22 SAFER grant does not have a local match requirement and would cost $570,000.

This was also forwarded to the full council.

You can view the committee’s meeting on the city of Jonesboro’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

