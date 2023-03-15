Energy Alert
Jonesboro hires Quad Sanders as new head football coach

Jonesboro announced that Bryant defensive coordinator Quad Sanders was named the new head football coach.(Source: Bryant Athletics)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There’s a new leader of Golden Hurricane football.

Jonesboro announced Tuesday night that Quad Sanders was hired as head football coach. He spent the last five seasons as Bryant defensive coordinator, the Hornets captured five consecutive 7A state championships. Sanders’ defense allowed just 11 points per game in a 12-0 2022 campaign.

The UCA football alum also has college coaching experience with the Bears, Arkansas-Monticello, Western State Colorado, and McPherson College.

Sanders will be introduced at a press conference Wednesday at 2:30pm.

