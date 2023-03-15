Jonesboro hires Quad Sanders as new head football coach

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There’s a new leader of Golden Hurricane football.

Jonesboro announced Tuesday night that Quad Sanders was hired as head football coach. He spent the last five seasons as Bryant defensive coordinator, the Hornets captured five consecutive 7A state championships. Sanders’ defense allowed just 11 points per game in a 12-0 2022 campaign.

🖤💛 JPS and Hurricane Football would like to announce that Coach Quad Sanders has been selected as the new head coach of Golden Hurricane football. Join us in welcoming Coach and family at his press conference Wed. @ 2:30 in Hurricane Gym! #CaneFB #CaneOTR pic.twitter.com/QG28Mym9Rg — 𝐉𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐨 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐬 🎓 (@JPSHurricane) March 15, 2023

The UCA football alum also has college coaching experience with the Bears, Arkansas-Monticello, Western State Colorado, and McPherson College.

Sanders will be introduced at a press conference Wednesday at 2:30pm.

