Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Lack of law enforcement has Parkin citizens worried

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKIN, Ark. (KAIT) - Police officers in Parkin are ready to resign after a request for a raise was shot down at a city council meeting.

Chief Jeremy McNeil was hired three months ago with the understanding he would get a raise in March. However, that request was denied, which is why McNeil, along with two other officers, said they plan on resigning.

Mayor Diane Patterson said she told him in Dec. 2022 they would try to get the raise passed. She explained she was very upset when the council voted against the issue in a 4-2 vote.

“Since he’s been with us, he comes to work every day, he’s here Monday through Friday, and crime has decreased in those months,” Patterson said.

The proposed raise would have been about $1,000 more a month for Chief McNeil. Patterson said without it, she is not sure how they could get anyone to take the job.

“No police chief would work for $26,000 a year anywhere and with no benefits. We have no health insurance, we didn’t have no retirement, nothing,” she said.

The trickle-down effect of this vote is apparent throughout the community, as businesses like the Parkin Express Gas on Highway 64.

Originally opened 24 hours a day, the store is now closing at 10 p.m. in fear of an increase in crime.

“Sometimes we didn’t feel safe, I care about my employees I don’t want anybody to get hurt,” said Manager Salah Hayeieber.

He explained they have been robbed before and are nervous it will happen again.

The gas station is not the only store closing shop early now, as Patterson said this could be detrimental to the small town.

“It is really going to hurt the city tax-wise and everything if they close early because they don’t feel safe not having a police officer around,” she said.

In the meantime, the Cross County Sheriff’s Office said it will do the best it can to help out as Patterson said the city continues to try and recruit new talent.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to content partner KNWA, the Springdale-based company said on March 13 it will close...
Tyson Foods to close Arkansas plant
A Nettleton School District bus with children onboard was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon.
10 students hurt in bus crash
Summit Utilities customers facing exorbitant bills have received a temporary reprieve.
Judge issues restraining order against Summit Utilities
ARDOT reported the crash happened at 5:59 p.m., Tuesday, March 14 at the intersection of...
Highway back open following crash
The official Facebook page of Loretta Lynn posted that Tim Cobb died on Monday, March 13.
Lake City native who worked as Loretta Lynn’s designer dies

Latest News

One student crossing the street on campus where she was assisted by others.
A-State holds event to promote safety at crosswalks
Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a Neelyville R-4 School bus and a car on U.S....
1 injured in 2-vehicle crash involving Neelyville R-4 school bus
Miscanthus was first brought to Arkansas years ago because of its use in biofuel.
Farmers resort to burning miscanthus
Jonesboro head football coach
Jonesboro introduces Quad Sanders as new head football coach