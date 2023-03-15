Energy Alert
Man killed in rollover crash

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Harrisburg man died Tuesday when his car overturned into a ditch.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 5:50 p.m. March 14 on State Highway 18, east of State Highway 37 in rural Jackson County.

According to the fatal crash report, 23-year-old Bo Garrett Self was eastbound on Highway 18 when his 2009 Ford Focus crossed the center line and left the roadway.

Self’s car then overturned into a westbound ditch, coming to a final rest upside down, submerged underwater.

