Man killed in rollover crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Harrisburg man died Tuesday when his car overturned into a ditch.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 5:50 p.m. March 14 on State Highway 18, east of State Highway 37 in rural Jackson County.

According to the fatal crash report, 23-year-old Bo Garrett Self was eastbound on Highway 18 when his 2009 Ford Focus crossed the center line and left the roadway.

Self’s car then overturned into a westbound ditch, coming to a final rest upside down, submerged underwater.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.