March 15: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Another frosty and cold morning across Region 8, but southerly winds will increase today, bringing highs back into the mid-50s. We may even see low 60s on Thursday!

These milder temperatures in southerly winds are ahead of a storm system that will bring rain to Region 8. Most of the rain comes in the second half of Thursday into Thursday night.

Latest data is showing widespread 0.50-1.00″ rainfall with streaks of 1-2″ where heavier showers may develop. Dry weather returns this weekend with cool temperatures.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A bill could soon be headed to Governor Sanders’ desk that is said to protect minors from viewing porn in Arkansas.

The class-action lawsuit against Summit Utilities on March 2 took a new turn Monday. Pulaski County Circuit Judge LaTonya Honorable signed a temporary restraining order Monday preventing Summit from disconnecting any service or charging any late fees. Also, Summit customers may also refuse to pay their Summit bills while the restraining order remains in effect.

Westlake Financial Services has purchased the loans of American Car Center customers. American Car Center closed suddenly in February 2023, leaving several customers without a way to pay their bills and in fear of losing their vehicles. You’ll hear from the Arkansas Attorney General about what you need to.

The traditional school week has looked a little different over the past couple of years, as many schools around the area have moved to four-day weeks. One that has seen great success from the change is the Southland School District in Cardwell, Missouri, which began the schedule change in the 2020-2021 school year.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

