Missouri is on track to set a record for marijuana sales in the U.S.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri is on track to set a record for marijuana sales in the United States.

The Show-Me-State could be the fastest to reach $1 billion in sales. Voters approved recreational use last fall, and the sales took off last month after the state officially approved recreational sales.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting more than $100 million in sales in February, with $31.2 Million for medical use and $71.7 million for adult use.

“It is in part due to the fact that we have a relatively large number of dispensaries in Missouri,” said Dan Viets.

Dan Viets has worked on marijuana legalization for over 50 years. He helped draft amendment 3, which appeared on your 2022 ballot.

Viets says consumers from our border states play a significant role in sales and that our taxes are cheaper than others.

John Payne, who worked as a campaign manager for Legal Mo 2022, says the amount of sales is a pleasant surprise.

Payne says two things have helped: adult use and medical under the same building and Missourians who didn’t get a card beforehand.

KY3 asked where the tax money is going based on the sales. Experts say the first step is on expungements.

“Once expungement has been finished, then the money from that tax will go to fund addiction treatment, veteran services, and it will fund the Missouri State Public Defender system,” said Viets.

After just a month of sales, it’s safe to say Missouri is bringing in the dough, but the future could look different.

“All Missouri dispensaries are now authorized to sell seeds and seedlings and clones, so that’s not necessarily in the best interest of the dispensaries,” said Viets. “In the long-term, as many people grow, that may also diminish the amount of retail cannabis sales.”

