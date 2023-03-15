Energy Alert
Mo. Lt. Gov. Kehoe to make several stops in the Bootheel

Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe is scheduled to spend a couple days in the Bootheel this week.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe is scheduled to spend a couple days in the Bootheel this week.

Lt. Gov. Kehoe will first make a stop at the Kennett Oaks Nutrition Center on Wednesday morning, March 15.

He will then travel to McKaskle Family Farm in Hayti in the the afternoon.

On Thursday, Kehoe is scheduled to stop in Portageville to speak at the 2023 Earthquake Summit.

