Paragould celebrates community in banquet

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Paragould Regional Chamber of Commerce celebrated their community during a banquet.

The annual banquet takes time to celebrate different individuals who have impacted Paragould.

Educators, business leaders, and volunteers are just a few of the community members that are presented an award during the banquet.

The event also featured words from Paragould Mayor Josh Agee and Greene County Judge Rusty McMillon.

The banquet also held a silent auction of over 80 items.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.