Puxico man killed in motorcycle crash

A Puxico man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 51 in Stoddard County on Tuesday,...
A Puxico man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 51 in Stoddard County on Tuesday, March 14.(ARC Images)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STODDARD COUTNY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Puxico man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 51 in Stoddard County on Tuesday, March 14.

The crash happened a couple miles north of Puxico around 8:45 a.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Dillion S. McGee was traveling south when his motorcycle went off the right side of the road and hit an embankment.

The motorcycle then became airborne and hit a tree.

MSHP said McGee died at the scene.

