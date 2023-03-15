SEMO Men’s Basketball loses to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in NCAA First Four Matchup

DAYTON, Ohio (KFVS) - SEMO Men’s Basketball season comes to an end after falling to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in their NCAA First Four Matchup games in Dayton Ohio.

It was a hard fought game Tuesday night.

SEMO made a late run, but it wasn’t enough to advance in the NCAA Tournament.

The Redhawks lost 71-75 to the Islanders.

Chris Harris scored a game-high 23 points for the Redhawks, who were down by 10 points with a little more than 9 minutes left to play in the game.

Southeast eventually tied the game late in the second half, but couldn’t overcome the Islanders.

Texas A&M Corpus Christi outshot the Redhawks at the free throw line 27 to 9.

Phillip Russell added 15 points for the Redhawks, who weren’t hanging their heads after the game.

“I’m grateful for this group of guys that found their way at the end,” said SEMO basketball head coach Brad Corn. " That’s what it’s all about, getting yourself to the maximum potential and I thought we were finally able to do that. Took us longer than what we wanted to. We didn’t win the game tonight, but there’s a lot to be proud of.”

SEMO finishes the season with a 19-17 record, and now has something to build off for the next season.

Texas A&M Corpus Christi will now play top-ranked Alabama on Thursday in Birmingham, Alabama.

SEMO's unbelievable season closes with a 75-71 loss to Texas A&M-CC in the NCAA First Four. Chris Harris leads the way with 23 points in his final game as a Redhawk. Congratulations SEMO on a remarkable 2022-23 campaign! pic.twitter.com/UXFNygdgoL — SEMO Men’s Basketball 🏀⚫️🔴🏆 (@SEMOMBB) March 15, 2023

SEMO fans who traveled to Dayton, Ohio for the big game were invited to join fellow alumni and fans for a pre-game gathering at Warped Wing Brewing Company, 26 Wyandot Street.

Some regional watch parties were held at the following locations:

St. Louis - Helen Fitzgerald’s (3650 S Lindbergh Blvd)

Chesterfield - Syberg’s (17416 Chesterfield Airport Rd)

Arnold - Syberg’s (249 Arnold Crossroads Center)

Cape Girardeau - Wings Etc. (3047 William St Suite 105)

Jackson - Wings Etc. (2003 E Jackson Blvd)

Dexter - Wings Etc. (529 N Walnut St)

Poplar Bluff - Bushwood’s (950 S Westwood Blvd)

Sikeston - Jeremiah’s (102 N Kingshighway C)

#16 Southeast Missouri State landed in Dayton, Ohio by way of a charter flight on Monday afternoon, March 13.

The team then had the first practice slot of the day at UD Arena and enjoyed a 40-minute workout.

Watch our special, Redhawks Soar, below to see the team’s journey to the NCAA Tournament.

The SEMO men's basketball team's journey to the NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.